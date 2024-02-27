ADVERTISEMENT

Short film by D.G. Vaishnav College students bags award

February 27, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Kaali, made byfirst-year students of the Visual Communications Department of the college, won the award for “Best Short Fiction” in the student category at the 12th edition of the Chennai International Short Film Festival 2024

The Hindu Bureau

The students and teachers from D.G. Vaishnav College who won the award. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Kaali, a short film made by first-year students of the Visual Communications Department, D.G. Vaishnav College, Arumbakkam, won the award for “Best Short Fiction” in the student category at the 12th edition of the Chennai International Short Film Festival 2024. According to a press release, the festival was conducted by the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation. The Best Cinematographer Award was bagged by Siddesh Abinav for the same short film. G. Vasanth, head, Visual Communications Department, was honoured for her contributions to the department.

