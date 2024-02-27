Short film by D.G. Vaishnav College students bags award

February 27, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Kaali, a short film made by first-year students of the Visual Communications Department, D.G. Vaishnav College, Arumbakkam, won the award for “Best Short Fiction” in the student category at the 12th edition of the Chennai International Short Film Festival 2024. According to a press release, the festival was conducted by the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation. The Best Cinematographer Award was bagged by Siddesh Abinav for the same short film. G. Vasanth, head, Visual Communications Department, was honoured for her contributions to the department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.