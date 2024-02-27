Short film by D.G. Vaishnav College students bags award

February 27, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Kaali, a short film made by first-year students of the Visual Communications Department, D.G. Vaishnav College, Arumbakkam, won the award for “Best Short Fiction” in the student category at the 12th edition of the Chennai International Short Film Festival 2024. According to a press release, the festival was conducted by the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation. The Best Cinematographer Award was bagged by Siddesh Abinav for the same short film. G. Vasanth, head, Visual Communications Department, was honoured for her contributions to the department.