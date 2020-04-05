Shops to face closure for not enforcing physical distancing

Struggling to enforce physical distancing in markets and shops in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to shut for three months shops that violate the rule.

Hundreds of people thronged the George Town area on Sunday. At the temporary market in Broadway Bus Stand, there were crowds around retail vendors since early morning. A little later, the Corporation swung into action and enforced physical distancing between consumers.

Corporation officials closed the temporary market in T. Nagar put up on a playground after huge crowds assembled, violating physical distancing norms. According to estimates, each of the 15 zones of Chennai Corporation reported two to five violations of physical distancing norms, with people crowding the markets and shops. Many temporary markets in crowded areas had been closed, said a civic official.

Former councillor P.V.Tamil Selvan said crowding in markets was because of shortage of essential commodities.

“The price has increased by 10% to 15%. The traders are unable to get supply from other States because of delay in transportation. The government should make arrangements for transportation of essential commodities from other parts of the the country. Otherwise the situation is likely to worsen,” he said.

Meat sellers face flak

On Sunday, the corporation sealed 52 meat shops that sold meat without veterinary officials’ certification. Six meat shops in Tiruttani were sealed.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash asked officials to seal the shops for three months for not enforcing physical distancing norms.

“Starting Sunday, all regional deputy commissioners and zonal officials will keep a close watch on meat shops.

“If meat is sold without the butchering done at our slaughterhouses, the shops shall be closed and sealed immediately. If shops don’t maintain physical distancing norms, they would be closed,” said Mr. Prakash.

The Commissioner instructed the civic officials to be “ruthless” if violations are seen.

“Waste no time in sealing. Such sealed shops shall not be opened for three months. This is equally applicable for grocery stores and supermarkets,” said Mr. Prakash.

Many traders reportedly violated regulations relating to public health in the city. The civic body has taken steps to penalise traders who increased public health risk for residents. Corporation officials said they would close grocery stores if crowding was reported.

35 arrested

Meanwhile, the Tiruvallur police arrested 35 persons who defied the district administration orders to close meat shops and fish markets on Sunday.

Following 11 COVID-19 positive cases in Tiruvallur district, the district administration created seven containment zones.

All shops, except pharmacies, in these zones were ordered closed and meat shops would remain closed till April 14.

“This was mainly to contain the spread of the COVID-19,” said Tiruvallur District Collector Mageshwari Ravikumar.

However, on Sunday, around 35 shops were open and based on information, the police rushed to the spot and had them closed.

“We have arrested 35 persons. Similar action will be taken if others open the shops,” said a senior police officer.