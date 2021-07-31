Chennai Corporation orders closure of shops in nine areas till August 9

The order follows rise in COVID-19 cases and after holding discussions with representatives of traders

The Greater Chennai Corporation has ordered the shops in nine commercial areas of the city to remain closed for 10 days.

The decision has been taken following an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

According to a press release, shops between Ranganathan Street-North Usman Road junction and Mambalam railway station will remain closed from July 31 to August 9. The shops are expected to remain closed till 6 a.m. on August 9. Shops will remain closed during the same period in other commercial areas of Doveton junction to Brickklin Road junction in Purasawalkam, Bharathi Salai Ratna Cafe junction to Bells Road Junction, Fakir Sahib Street, Habibullah Street, Pulipone Bazaar, NSC Bose Road-Kuralagam junction to Mint Street junction, Royapuram Kalmandapam Salai, Water Tank to Kamatchi Amman Koil, Aminjikarai police outpost to Pulla Avenue Thiru. Vi. Ka. Park Junction, and Red Hills Anjaneyar Statue to Ambedkar Statue.

Kothwal Chavadi market will remain closed from August 1 to 6 a.m. on August 9.

The decision to close shops in congested areas was taken following a meeting of Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal with the representatives of traders.

The Corporation and the police have been asked to penalise traders responsible for violation of physical distancing norms.

Customers have been requested to wear masks and maintain physical distancing. Shops have been advised to provide sanitisers to customers and check their temperature before permitting them inside.