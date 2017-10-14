Shopping hubs under constant surveillance

The city police have made elaborate preparations to ensure a crime-free Deepavali season in the shopping hubs of the city.

In addition to the deployment of over 1,000 personnel for bandobust duties, CCTV units have been installed in T. Nagar, Purasawalkam, Flower Bazaar, Washermenpet, Mylapore, Velachery and Tambaram.

Watch towers set up

Temporary police assistance centres and watch towers are also in place to prevent theft or any untoward incidents.

The police are continuously regulating the crowd through speakers and frequent instructions are being given to regulate traffic.

Deputy Commissioner (T. Nagar) P. Aravindan said, “Over 560 police personnel have been deployed for bandobust and over 400 CCTV units have been installed on the entire stretch of Usman Road and Pondy Bazaar. At least 150 CCTVs are being manned by the police in a control room. Plain clothesmen and decoys are also on duty.”

Police chief inspects

City police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan inspected the control room for CCTVs installed in 82 places on Netaji Subash Chandra Bose (NSC Bose Road) and Washermenpet.

A senior police officer said these cameras can capture the face of any person or the number of any vehicle accurately.

Police officers can monitor the situation even remotely as these video feeds are online.