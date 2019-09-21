Shoppers turn busy pavement into parking lot

The contrast in the maintenance of two pavements, each found by the side of the bridge at Thirumangalam is striking. A few weeks ago, one section of the footpath was re-laid with new tiles. The pavement on the opposite side, towards Koyambedu, is characterised by broken tiles; and vehicles can be seen parked on it.

Maintained by the Highways Department, the neglected pavement along the bridge has turned into a parking lot for shoppers, who throng the shops on the stretch, which include a newly-opened readymade garment outlet.

Officials say they are not able to take up the work on the pavement because vehicles, mostly those of shoppers, are often parked on it.

Parking vehicles here means not having to pay a parking fee to shop at a nearby shopping mall, which is located opposite the garment outlet.

“During weekends, the stretch is packed with vehicles especially during the evening hours,” says S. Prabhakar, a motorist from Anna Nagar.

A police booth attached to Koyambedu police station is located below the Koyambedu flyover but is of no help in de-congesting the stretch and prevent shoppers from parking their vehicles on the carriageway.

Koyambedu police sources say the garment outlet falls within the jurisdictional limits of Tirumangalam traffic police. Tirumangalam police say they are short-staffed and their priority is to ensure smooth flow of traffic at Tirumangalam junction. As Kendriya Vidyalaya is located inside the government quarters near the ramp of the flyover, many school students also use the footpath.

Residents of Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) quarters along the service lane of the flyover also use the footpath to reach Koyambedu Wholesale Market across the river Cooum. As the stretch near the flyover does not have a pedestrian crossing, the footpath along the stretch ensures safety of walkers as they try to reach Second Avenue Main Road in Anna Nagar through Tirumangalam junction below the flyover.

“Steps will be taken to check illegal parking in front of the new outlet near the footpath along the stretch soon,” says a State Highways official.