Shopkeepers in T Nagar get vaccinated at school auditorium

Teams from UPHCs visit gated communities and turn clubhouses into vaccination clinics for residents

When there is a shared sense of urgency, stakeholders meet half-way, with some of them putting a whole foot out of their comfort zone. The week that went by illustrated it — with school auditoriums and clubhouses turning into makeshift clinics.

With the novel-Coronavirus infection rate going from a canter to a gallop, an increasing number of residents — in the vulnerable category — seem to have decided to not delay getting the jab any further. On the other end of the spectrum, the Greater Chennai Corporation wants the vaccination drive to pick up momentum.

The most evocative picture of this shared urgency emerged from the auditorium at a school in T. Nagar, where “frontline workers are being vaccinated” at an impressive daily average.

“We got permission from the Ramakrishna Mission School to use the auditorium for the purpose. The drive is primarily meant for vaccinating the shopkeepers from the T. Nagar commercial area. On an average, 400 people get vaccinated every day,” says Greater Chennai Corporation’s Kodambakkam zonal officer, TP Jai Beam. Vaccinations are also under way at another commercial centre of iconic proportions — the Koyambedu wholesale market.

Says the zonal officer, “At Koyambedu, we are conducting a vaccination programme at the mini-clinic found inside, to cover the shopkeepers at the wholesale market.”

These vaccination drives follow an official redefinition of “frontline workers”.

A help for seniors

Earlier, the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at Dasarathapuram had sent a tempo traveller to Appaswamy Orchards in Vadapalani to ferry seniors who opted to be vaccinated.

On March 24, a team from the UPHC “pitched tent” for a good part of the day at the community to give the jab to those who meet the current criteria for vaccination.

One hundred and fifty four people meeting the current criteria for vaccination got vaccinated.

A library was among the many spaces at the gated community earmarked for the programme to ensure social distancing as residents waited and took the jab. “There are three wheelchairs at the community, and all of them were put to good use. Besides, with ramps everywhere at the community, the process was smooth for senior citizens,” explains Manikandan Venkataraman, secretary, Appaswamy Orchards Apartments Owners Association.

“Our community has around 100 seniors and around 50 super-seniors. On the day of vaccination, around ten seniors had to use the wheelchair to come to the vaccination spot. The seniors are extremely grateful that the Association organised this for the community,” says Association president D. Krishnamoorthy, who coordinated with the Saligramam UPHC and had the camp organised. “When I shared photos of the vaccination camp in a WhatsApp group I share with office-bearers of other gated communities in the region, they wanted to know how it could be organised. I shared the details with them.”

Manikanadan believes exercises of this nature would ensure more people seek vaccination faster than they would otherwise.

Shard Jalan, president, TVH Lumbini Square Owners Association, is on the same page. Now his observed reality is that a familiar environment, coupled with familiar faces, can be a hugely motivating factor in seeking vaccination quickly.

“The vaccination drive at our community went on till March 26. Every day, 100 people meeting the criteria got vaccinated. Seeing so many people go in for vaccination, many others got motivated to seek it,” says Sharad.

The Zone 10 (Kodambakkam) officer underlines that in the absence of a sizeable population seeking vaccination, a team cannot be sent to a gated community.

“A significant number of people meeting the current criteria for vaccination is required for a team from a UPHC to be sent to a gated community for vaccination. For, such an exercise will consume anywhere from half-a-day to one day. If there are only a few people, we will exercise the option of bringing them to the nearest UPHC for vaccination by sending our vehicles. Our head office has allocated these vehicles across the zones for this purpose,” says Jai Beam.