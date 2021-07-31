Shopkeeper held for sexually assaulting a girl

CHENNAI

31 July 2021 00:54 IST

A 60-year-old man was on Friday arrested for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in the Thirumangalam All Women police station limits. The name of the accused was given as V. Kalimuthu, 60, a shopkeeper.

He sexually assaulted the girl when she came to his shop on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint from her mother, the police booked him under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act and arrested him.

Advertising

Advertising