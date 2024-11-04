Shopkeeper held for attempting to murder his competitor by driving car into his shop 

Velachery Police on Monday arrested a 42-year-old shopkeeper who attempted to kill another shopkeeper by driving his car into the latter’s shop in the late hours of Sunday.

Police sources said Sivakumar and Jefferson have been running clothing stores in Velachery and both shops are located adjacent to each other. The two had previous enmity in sharing a parking space in front of their shops and had business rivalry too.

On Sunday night, Sivakumar who was under the influence of alcohol drove his car into the latter’s shop. Jefferson had just stepped out and therefore escaped the attempt to run him over. Based on CCTV footage and a complaint, the police arrested Sivakumar, and remanded him to judicial custody.

