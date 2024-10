A. Ahmed Syed, 47, of Periamet was electrocuted in his house-cum-sewing shop on Tuesday.

The police said Ahmed, a native of Bihar, lived on E.K. Guru Street, and ran a leather bag sewing shop from his house. He was working at the shop when he tried to switch on the sewing machine and was electrocuted.

His family alerted the neighbours who rushed him to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital but was pronounced brought dead.