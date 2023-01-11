HamberMenu
Shopkeeper arrested, 417 kg of banned tobacco products seized in Madurovoyal  

January 11, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Maduravoyal police on Wednesday arrested an accused who allegedly, along with two others, smuggled banned tobacco products in a goods carrier from another State. 

Following information on the movement of contraband, a special police team mounted a surveillance over a grocery shop at Seemathamman Nagar on Tuesday and spotted a few persons unloading tobacco products from a car and goods carrier at a shop. The police caught the owner of the shop while two others fled in the vehicles. The police arrested the shopkeeper who was identified as S. Iyappan, 48, of Maduavoyal.

The police said Rajarajan and his son Sakthivel were smuggling the contraband and supplying them to the shops. The police seized 417 kg of banned tobacco products from Iyappan and have launched a search to trace Rajarajan and Sakthivel.

