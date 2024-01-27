Shop that sold expired soft drinks in Tondiarpet sealed

January 27, 2024 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The R.K. Nagar police along with officials of the Food Safety Department sealed a shop that sold expired soft drinks to school students in Tondiarpet.

The police said authorities of a private school at Netaji Nagar in Tondiarpet had purchased soft drinks to be provided to students who attended the Republic Day function. After consuming it, the students complained of sore throat and other issues.

Immediately, a group of persons visited the shop located on E.H. Road and argued with the shop owner. A team of the Food Safety Department visited the shop on Thursday night and sealed it.

