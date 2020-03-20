Chennai

Shop sealed for hoarding essentials

Officials of Public Health, Food and Drug Administration and Commercial departments, with the help of the police, sealed a shop on Anna Salai after the dealer was hoarding medical equipment used to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Drugs Control director K. Sivabalan on Monday placed an order with the Ideal Surgical Company for 200 masks and 200 infrared thermometers. The owner had delayed supply to the government authority, citing lack of stock.

Sources said that there was a report that they were hoarding masks, hand sanitisers, and equipment required by private and government institutions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The action was taken to prevent medical equipment manufacturers and dealers from hoarding the products and selling them these later at exorbitant rates.

