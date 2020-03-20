Shop sealed for hoarding essentials

Officials of Public Health, Food and Drug Administration and Commercial departments, with the help of the police, sealed a shop on Anna Salai after the dealer was hoarding medical equipment used to prevent spread of COVID-19.
Drugs Control director K. Sivabalan on Monday placed an order with the Ideal Surgical Company for 200 masks and 200 infrared thermometers. The owner had delayed supply to the government authority, citing lack of stock.
Sources said that there was a report that they were hoarding masks, hand sanitisers, and equipment required by private and government institutions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The action was taken to prevent medical equipment manufacturers and dealers from hoarding the products and selling them these later at exorbitant rates.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.