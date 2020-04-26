Shop owner electrocuted in Ennore

A 26-year-old hardware store owner was electrocuted early morning on Sunday. The victim was identified as Selvin residing in SVM Nagar, Ennore.

Police said Mr. Selvin was running a hardware shop near Thazhankuppam. On Sunday morning he visited the store and while opening the shutters, he was electrocuted due to leakage in the power line in his shop.

The victim was rushed to Government Stanley Hospital where he was pronounced brought dead.

The Ennore police have filed a case and are investigating.