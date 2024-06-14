ADVERTISEMENT

Sholinganallur residents raise concern over discoloured piped water

Published - June 14, 2024 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

They have been forced to depend on packaged water for their drinking needs, and say that the issue has not been resolved despite multiple representations

The Hindu Bureau

Officials say maintenance work is under way at the Nemmeli desalination plant, and quality of water will improve once the work is completed. Photo: File | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Residents of Sholinganallur have raised concern over supply of discoloured piped water for the past 10 days and have been forced to depend on packaged water for their drinking needs.

Occupants of the Sholinganallur Phase 2 Tamil Nadu Housing Board MSB tenements complained that the piped water supplied to them had an odour that made it unfit for consumption. Usually, the residents use this water for drinking and cooking. There are about 1,500 families in the tenements.

D. Gentley Raj of Sholinganallur recalled that the water from the Nemmeli desalination plant was salty earlier and had a high total dissolved solids (TDS) level. “We are now getting discoloured water in the pipes. We entirely depend on the Metrowater’s supply since the groundwater here is of poor quality,” he said.

Residents noted that they now use the piped water for non-potable purposes such as bathing and washing. A. Abivarshan of Sholinganallur said the residents spent a minimum of ₹1,000 a month on packaged drinking water. Members of the residents’ welfare association said they had made representations about the issue, and though measures were taken, it had yet to be resolved.

Offsetting supply gaps

Officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said the area was now being supplied with water from the Veeranam tank, through pipelines linked from Kelambakkam, to offset gaps in supply from the Nemmeli desalination plant.

Maintenance work is under way at the desalination plant, which has a capacity to treat 110 million litres of seawater daily. Once the work is completed, the quality of water should improve in a week.

The TDS level in water samples that were lifted from the tenements were found to be within the desired limit. Sholinganallur may get additional water in a week when water from the plant and Veeranam tank are blended for the supply, officials added.

