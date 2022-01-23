Sholinganallur, Karapakkam get UGD lines

Work in progress to provide house service connections; sewer lines laid for a length of 103.6 km

Two more merged areas have been covered with underground drainage (UGD) network.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has nearly completed the work at Sholinganallur and Karapakkam.

Work is in progress to provide house service connections in these areas falling under Divisions 197 and 198, Area 15. Officials of the CMWSSB said of the length of 103.6 km, sewer lines have been laid for nearly 102.22 km so far.

Designed for a period till 2044 and with a population of 1.24 lakh then, the sewer scheme aimed at providing about 8,100 house service connections. “We have estimated sewage generation to be 8.44 million litres a day in 2029 and this will increase to 14.92 mld in 2044. Infrastructure, including five sewage pumping stations, have been created to suit the growing population,” an official said.

The sewage generated would be linked to the 18-mld capacity sewage treatment plant at Sholinganallur. While the pipeline running a distance of 74.10 km is ready for effecting house service connections, work is being carried out for commissioning the remaining length of sewer pipeline on a trial basis.

The CMWSSB has provided nearly 103 sewer connections so far in these areas.

It may be recalled that the ₹137.90-crore project was inaugurated in October 2019 to provide a comprehensive network in the fast developing areas and also reduce pollution in the waterways.

Meanwhile, residents of Sholinganallur want the Board to provide sewer connections as per tax assessment records available from town panchayat and village panchayat period too before the areas were merged with the Chennai city.

Satish Galley, a resident, said assessment orders from Greater Chennai Corporation was one of the requisites for getting a sewer connection. While GCC assessment orders provided after the areas were merged in 2011 could be submitted, it was difficult for residents to submit orders for assessments made before October 2011.

“CMWSSB must give connections as per tax assessment records given during town and village panchayat period. It is difficult to get a new assessment order from GCC for many residents. This is an obstacle to get connections,” he said.

Officials said the Board would scrutinise suggestions on assessment order. There are plans to improve existing sewer lines along both sides of Rajiv Gandhi Salai at a cost of ₹3.53 crore.