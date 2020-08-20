Sholinganallur HIG flats are yet to be completed, say allottees

The TNHB project, which began in 2011, was to be handed over in 2013

Allottees of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board’s (TNHB) 117 high income group (HIG) flats at Sholinganallur have alleged that the board has failed to complete the project even after nearly 10 years.

The project originally started construction in 2011 and was supposed to be completed by 2013.

“It’s been almost 10 years since the project started but it has not been completed yet. We have written multiple letters to the officials, and have even written to Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. Out of the payment schedule, we only have one more payment left which is to be made when the flat is handed over,” an allottee told The Hindu.

Another allottee said the quality of work was substandard, and various fitting works in the houses above the eighth floor were still incomplete.

“There are 117 flats spread over 14 floors (ground plus 13). The project was started during the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s period. Now even the second term of the AIADMK government is going to come to an end. But we are still waiting for our flats,” another allottee said.

The allottees said some of them met TNHB Managing Director B. Murugesh earlier this year.

He assured them that the project would be completed by March and handed over to them.

“Other projects in the vicinity, which started after this one, have been completed. We are paying both EMI for our loans and rent for our current premises,” another allottee said.

When contacted, Mr. Murugesh said the work had been completed and the flats would be handed over in the first week of September.

“Only DFRS compliance is awaited. It will be ready by this month end,” he said.