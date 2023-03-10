ADVERTISEMENT

Sholavaram police inspector, constable injured as patrol vehicle rams truck

March 10, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The two were on night rounds on the Minjur-Vandalur road near Red Hills where their vehicle rammed a stationary truck when the constable lost control over the vehicle

The Hindu Bureau

A police inspector and a constable, who were travelling in a patrol vehicle, were injured after their vehicle rammed a stationary truck on the roadside near Red Hills on Thursday night.

The injured have been identified as Jegannathan, 48, inspector, and Venkataraman, 33, constable, both attached to the Sholavaram police station. Mr. Venkataraman was behind the wheels and Mr. Jegannathan was sitting next to him. Around 10 p.m. on Thursday, on the Minjur-Vandalur Road near Red Hills, their vehicle rammed a stationary truck when Venkataraman lost control over the vehicle. They were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

