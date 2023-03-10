HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sholavaram police inspector, constable injured as patrol vehicle rams truck

The two were on night rounds on the Minjur-Vandalur road near Red Hills where their vehicle rammed a stationary truck when the constable lost control over the vehicle

March 10, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A police inspector and a constable, who were travelling in a patrol vehicle, were injured after their vehicle rammed a stationary truck on the roadside near Red Hills on Thursday night.

The injured have been identified as Jegannathan, 48, inspector, and Venkataraman, 33, constable, both attached to the Sholavaram police station. Mr. Venkataraman was behind the wheels and Mr. Jegannathan was sitting next to him. Around 10 p.m. on Thursday, on the Minjur-Vandalur Road near Red Hills, their vehicle rammed a stationary truck when Venkataraman lost control over the vehicle. They were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Chennai / road accident / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.