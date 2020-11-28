Chennai

Shocking that govt. has reduced engineers’ salaries: Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Friday asked the State government to stop its attempts to reduce the salaries of engineers in various departments by about ₹15,000 every month.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said it was shocking that the State government had reduced the salaries of engineers.

“These engineers have been responsible for implementing more than ₹50,000 crore worth of projects. Reducing their salaries cannot be accepted,” the TNCC president said.

