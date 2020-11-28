Shocking that govt. has reduced engineers’ salaries: Alagiri

‘These engineers have been responsible for implementing more than ₹50,000 crore worth of projects’

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Friday asked the State government to stop its attempts to reduce the salaries of engineers in various departments by about ₹15,000 every month.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said it was shocking that the State government had reduced the salaries of engineers.

“These engineers have been responsible for implementing more than ₹50,000 crore worth of projects. Reducing their salaries cannot be accepted,” the TNCC president said.