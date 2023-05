May 02, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Tuesday inaugurated an extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) Treatment Centre at the Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital. The ESWL machine, which costs ₹2.3 crore, was sponsored by MOBIS India Foundation under its corporate social responsibility funding. Among others, Director of Medical Education R. Shanthimalar and dean of KMC K. Narayanasamy were present.