ADVERTISEMENT

Shobana withdraws complaint over theft of cash

July 28, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Teynampet police have decided not to take any action against the domestic aide of actor Shobana in a case of the theft of cash from her house. The police said the actor decided not to press ahead with the charges against the maid and withdrew her complaint on Thursday. Police said Ms. Shobana and her mother live in an independent house on Sriman Srinivasa Road, Teynampet. On Thursday, the actor gave a complaint that cash had been stolen from her house. Based on the complaint, a police team visited her house and found out that the domestic aide had been stealing money in connivance with the driver. However, the actor did not press for any charges and withdrew the complaint after the maid confessed to the crime.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US