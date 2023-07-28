HamberMenu
Shobana withdraws complaint over theft of cash

July 28, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Teynampet police have decided not to take any action against the domestic aide of actor Shobana in a case of the theft of cash from her house. The police said the actor decided not to press ahead with the charges against the maid and withdrew her complaint on Thursday. Police said Ms. Shobana and her mother live in an independent house on Sriman Srinivasa Road, Teynampet. On Thursday, the actor gave a complaint that cash had been stolen from her house. Based on the complaint, a police team visited her house and found out that the domestic aide had been stealing money in connivance with the driver. However, the actor did not press for any charges and withdrew the complaint after the maid confessed to the crime.

