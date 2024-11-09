ADVERTISEMENT

Shivaji Rao, former photojournalist with The Hindu, passes away at 71

Published - November 09, 2024 12:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

He served the organisation for over 25 years, and is survived by his wife and daughter

The Hindu Bureau

R. Shivaji Rao | Photo Credit: X/@MadrasJournos

R. Shivaji Rao, a former Senior News Photographer with The Hindu, passed away at a private hospital on Friday (November 8, 2024) afternoon. He was 71, and had been unwell for the past few weeks.

Rao is survived by his wife Parimala and daughter Sharadha, who is an ad photographer. Former colleagues recalled how he was soft-spoken and ever-ready to go on assignments, and that he always had a smile on his face.

Rao was also an artist who specialised in pencil sketches of famous personalities. He had worked at The Hindu’s library as a dark room assistant before he took on the role of a photographer. He served the organisation for over 25 years.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chennai Press Club condoled his death, saying: “Chennai Press Club, Chepauk, mourns the passing of R Shivaji Rao, retired photojournalist from The Hindu. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family.”

