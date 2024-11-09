 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shivaji Rao, former photojournalist with The Hindu, passes away at 71

He served the organisation for over 25 years, and is survived by his wife and daughter

Published - November 09, 2024 12:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
R. Shivaji Rao

R. Shivaji Rao | Photo Credit: X/@MadrasJournos

R. Shivaji Rao, a former Senior News Photographer with The Hindu, passed away at a private hospital on Friday (November 8, 2024) afternoon. He was 71, and had been unwell for the past few weeks.

Rao is survived by his wife Parimala and daughter Sharadha, who is an ad photographer. Former colleagues recalled how he was soft-spoken and ever-ready to go on assignments, and that he always had a smile on his face.

Rao was also an artist who specialised in pencil sketches of famous personalities. He had worked at The Hindu’s library as a dark room assistant before he took on the role of a photographer. He served the organisation for over 25 years.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chennai Press Club condoled his death, saying: “Chennai Press Club, Chepauk, mourns the passing of R Shivaji Rao, retired photojournalist from The Hindu. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Published - November 09, 2024 12:43 pm IST

Related Topics

death / photography / Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.