ADVERTISEMENT

Shiv Nadar University and IIT Bombay sign memorandum of understanding

June 14, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 5-year agreement will help both institutions in holding joint conferences, research, academic programmes, training and symposia

The Hindu Bureau

Shiv Nadar University, Chennai, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) to create better academic avenues for researchers, faculty and scholars.

The MoU, which will be in effect for a five-year period, will help both institutions in holding joint conferences, research, academic programmes, training and symposia, according to a press release. “The MoU is aimed at fostering academic excellence, faculty and student exchange, research collaboration and quality education,” it said.

Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya, vice-chancellor, Shiv Nadar University Chennai, and Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, IIT Bombay, signed the MoU.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Chaudhuri said such collaborations were important and would aid in generating a talent pool.

Mr. Bhattacharyya said: “This agreement will provide the students with unique opportunities to work with leading researchers in their respective fields and will help foster collaboration between our institutions. The agreement will allow us to share expertise and resources and will help advance research in key areas of mutual interest.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US