Shiv Nadar University and IIT Bombay sign memorandum of understanding

June 14, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Shiv Nadar University, Chennai, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) to create better academic avenues for researchers, faculty and scholars.

The MoU, which will be in effect for a five-year period, will help both institutions in holding joint conferences, research, academic programmes, training and symposia, according to a press release. “The MoU is aimed at fostering academic excellence, faculty and student exchange, research collaboration and quality education,” it said.

Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya, vice-chancellor, Shiv Nadar University Chennai, and Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, IIT Bombay, signed the MoU.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Chaudhuri said such collaborations were important and would aid in generating a talent pool.

Mr. Bhattacharyya said: “This agreement will provide the students with unique opportunities to work with leading researchers in their respective fields and will help foster collaboration between our institutions. The agreement will allow us to share expertise and resources and will help advance research in key areas of mutual interest.”