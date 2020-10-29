Shiv Nadar Foundation launches university in Chennai

To start with, the university will have a School of Engineering and a School of Commerce and Management.

The Shiv Nadar Foundation launched its third initiative in the field of higher education - the Shiv Nadar University, Chennai.

The University is the first private University to be legislated in Tamil Nadu after 90 years (since Annamalai University Act in 1928), upon the passing of the Shiv Nadar University Act 2018. R. Srinivasan the Co-Founder of Redington (India) Limited, will be the Chancellor of the University and Kala Vijayakumar, who played a key role in managing the SSN Institutions, Chennai, has been appointed as the Pro Chancellor.

To start with the University will have a school of engineering and a school of commerce and management. The University will open for admissions in April 2021 with four specialized courses in disciplines of Engineering and Commerce.

"My father received his education from this state (Tamil Nadu). If it has not been for his education he received his dream of setting up a global organisation like HCL would not have become a reality," said Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Technologies and Trustee, Shiv Nadar Foundation. “My father, Mr Shiv Nadar, is a product of education and strongly believes in its power to transform people’s lives. Shiv Nadar University Chennai will be a catalyst for new research, novel discoveries and creation of new forms of expression…eventually helping create responsible, well rounded citizens," she added.

The University also plans to introduce a four-year undergraduate program in Business Management (BMS) in the following academic year (2022 – 23). "Over the next five years, Shiv Nadar University Chennai will continue to introduce new programs and expand its offerings, including establishing a School of Law at the University," Mr R Srinivasan, Founding Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University Chennai said. "We have also appointed a renowned academician from one of the IITs as the Vice Chancellor, who will take over the role in December 2020." he said without divulging details on the name of the person.

Kala Vijayakumar, Pro-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University, Chennai, said, “Shiv Nadar University Chennai will offer programs that will prepare students with the skill sets needed in an ever-evolving world. The curriculum has been modeled on global best standards with a strong emphasis on interdisciplinary research, cutting across all schools, allowing the University to break disciplinary silos and institute a broad-based academic structure," she added.

C.Rangarajan, former Governor of Reserve bank of India and Raj Reddy, computer scientist, University Professor at Carnegie Mellon University will be mentors at the University. Shiv Nadar University Chennai will be housed in a sprawling, vibrant campus at Kalavakkam. To a query on the investments that went into this university, Mr.Srinivasan said that it will be an ongoing investment over the next few years.