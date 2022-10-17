Shiv Nadar Foundation announces setting up of school in Chennai

HCL Tech chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra and Shiv Nadar Foundation trustee Shikhar Malhotra calling on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Shiv Nadar Foundation announced the launch of its K-12 school chain Shiv Nadar School at Adyar in Chennai.

The foundation, which is a philanthropic venture of Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL, runs three schools in Delhi. “The intention of these schools is to create a stimulating and enriching environment for young children and guide them towards becoming lifelong learners. Our focus is not just on academic excellence but emotional and social learning as well,” said Col. Gopal Karunakaran (retired), CEO of Shiv Nadar School.

The school aims to offer a holistic learning experience for students and building a learning community of teachers, students and parents through new-age progressive methods. Located on 14 acres at Damodar Gardens in Theosophical Society, the school will be affiliated to the International Baccalaureate (IB) programme.

“Renowned architect B.V. Doshi has designed the school buildings, which are ecologically friendly and will be built using sustainable material. We have ensured that the tree cover there will be preserved and the buildings have been designed accordingly,” Mr. Karunakaran said.

“Given the campus and the programmes we offer, several parents have already approached us. We will begin the first year with around 150 to 200 students. Every class will have not more than 24 children, and the teacher to student ratio is at 1:8,” said Padmini Sambasivam, principal, Shiv Nadar School, Chennai.

The school is scheduled to begin its academic session for nursery to grade 4 from June 2023 onwards. A full-fledged K-12 international campus with state of the art facilities is expected to be ready by 2024.

Meanwhile, HCL Tech chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra and Shiv Nadar Foundation trustee Shikhar Malhotra called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the latter’s camp office in Chennai on Monday.

An official release said they discussed the integrated development programmes to be implemented by the HCL in the State.