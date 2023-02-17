Shifting utility lines for Metro Rail work in Chennai remains a challenge for agencies

February 17, 2023 04:45 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

Work is apace on various arterial roads to execute Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase 2 project amidst bustling traffic. Shifting the utility lines and preventing damage to the existing infrastructure remain major challenges for government agencies.

Last month, the busy Arcot Road was choked with traffic as water gushed out of a punctured drinking water pipeline. A small portion of the pipeline was damaged during Metro Rail work. It took almost a day for the leak to be plugged.

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has been engaged in the challenging task of shifting its utility lines in different localities to facilitate the Metro Rail work. Despite holding coordination meetings, the water utility is often faced with damaged water and sewer lines at Metro Rail worksites and has to take up the repair work on priority.

Chennai Metro Rail’s proposed 118.9-km Phase 2 project comprises three corridors of Madhavaram to SIPCOT, Light House to Poonamallee and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur.

The construction work — to build elevated viaduct and underground network — is in full swing in different parts of the city such as Poonamallee, Iyyapanthangal, Arcot Road, Vadapalani, Madhavaram, Light House, Panagal Park, Alwarpet, Greenways Road, Adyar, Medavakkam, Porur and Taramani.

Changes in alignment

Officials of the water board said the coordination meetings were held every month and sometimes at less intervals. However, there is a mismatch between the record of infrastructure underneath the roads and what is actually found on the worksites because of enormous changes or encroachments over the decades.

“The road boundaries have changed by every metre of sewer and water pipelines. We sometimes we find it hard to fix the exact boundary based on the records available,” said the officials.

The water agency had completed major work to shift water lines of 500 mm diameter on Arcot Road and 900 mm diameter at Kaliamman Koil Street on Wednesday. The next major task is to shift sewer network running to a depth of up to 25 feet on Kaliamman Koil Street. There are plans to set up roadside pumping stations to collect sewage until the work is completed.

A similar work will soon be taken up on Venkatanarayana Road and around Panagal Park to shift utility lines.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), for all three corridors of Phase 2, utility lines like BSNL and electrical cables should be shifted.

“Before the piling work [for constructing pillars for the elevated viaduct] is carried out, we identify the utilities up to a depth of three metres by cross trenching method along the alignment. Revised proposal or revised diversion of utilities plan will be proposed in consultation with the department concerned,” an official said.

Damaged lines

Though joint meetings are held regularly to coordinate the work, the water agency often faced issues of damages in 20% of the worksites. “We had suggested test pits to be dug to check the infrastructure at the worksites. When the lines are damaged, it adds to the pressure to complete the work on time. Sourcing material for the unplanned work and fixing repair within a short span of time turns out to be difficult,” said an official.

CMRL officials said it is sometimes challenging to shift the utility lines if they are at a depth of over six metres even as the piling work is in progress. “[If it is affected] We take immediate action after consulting the respective officials and rectify it within 24-48 hours,” an official added.

The water board now plans to map its existing infrastructure and geotag locations. GIS mapping of utilities are being done in new projects in far-flung areas. The utility mapping will be done streetwise whenever a new or repair work is carried out at zone level. This would resolve the issues faced during development work, the officials added.