SHGs in Tiruvallur roped in to make masks

25 April 2021 02:38 IST

They will be supplied to beneficiaries under the MGNREGA

The Tiruvallur district administration has once again roped in self-help groups (SHGs) to stitch masks for distribution to people seen without one and also to supply the beneficiaries under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Tiruvallur district comprises of one municipal corporation, four municipalities, 10 town and 526 village panchayats. Till date, the district administration has fined nearly 8 lakh people seen without masks and collected fine to the tune of over ₹1 crore from them.

“Apart from imposing a fine, we have also started providing masks. For this purpose, we are roping in the SHGs under the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission, Tiruvallur,” a senior official said. He said there were 260 members from various SHGs who were into tailoring. “In Kadambathur, we have 13 members in one SHG. Apart from this we also provide employment opportunities to housewives. Together, we can stitch up to 13,000 masks per day,” said D. Uma, a SHG member.

She said each mask would fetch them a profit of 25 paisa. “Local shopkeepers also procure masks from us,” Ms. Uma added.

Apart from this, the masks stitched by the SHGs are provided to the MGNREGA beneficiaries. “We are planning to start making hand sanitisers. The SHG members are also trained in making PPE kits. We are ready to stitch and supply them to the government,” said an official from the district administration.