T.N. revives initiative to train SHG members on mental health

An initiative to train Self Help Group (SHG) members on mental health is being revived in the State.

The Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women, along with Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF) and Institute of Mental Health, has revived the programme ‘Manam Inidhu’, under which SHG members will be trained on mental health. “This programme was implemented for two years till the outbreak of COVID-19. We had then trained 75 persons each in seven districts. Now, we have revived it, and the idea is to train SHG women on mental health to enable early identification of mental illness, make appropriate referrals, and provide simple counselling, if possible,” R. Thara, vice chair, SCARF, said.

SCARF would impart most of the training along with the District Mental Health Programme. The training would mostly be through talks and role plays, while 32 films on various aspects of mental health would also be used for the training, and later shared with the members for further dissemination, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.