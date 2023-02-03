Shenoy Nagar Thiru Vi Ka Park likely to be opened soon

February 03, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

After more than a decade, residents of Shenoy Nagar may get to use Thiru Vi Ka Park, which was closed to facilitate Metro Rail station construction, this time with a host of facilities from outdoor gym to walking tracks as it is likely to be opened soon.

Spread over 8.8 acres, the park had to be closed in 2011 for construction of the underground Metro Rail station in Shenoy Nagar. It is likely to be opened in a month.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), the park will be equipped with several facilities, including walking tracks, skating rink, badminton court, basketball court, cricket practice net, outdoor gym, children’s play area, open air theatre, yoga pavilion with statues and a reading zone.

“The finishing work has been on for a while now and we hope to open it by the end of this month or early next month. This park has been planned in a thematic way with many facilities to benefit the residents of all age groups, especially senior citizens and children. Since the Shenoy Nagar station is an extension of this park, having a mass rapid transit system in such an atmosphere will encourage people to use public transport,” an official said.

The park that had 328 trees and several of them had to be axed for the construction of the station. While the Metro Rail station was opened six years ago, residents were unhappy that the park had not been restored.

K. Mohan, a resident of Shenoy Nagar, said he was disappointed over such a delay in restoring the park and the loss of tree cover in the area. “We are glad they have some new facilities but we need to use the walking tracks to see how they have built it. Sadly, the old charm of the area is gone after they cut all the trees. Now, the authorities name it as a park while it is just a concrete jungle,” he said.

There will be passenger amenities and parking in the basement section of the station. While parking will be located in the first level with a capacity for nearly 1,200 vehicles, there will be a food court and retail outlets in the second level of the basement.