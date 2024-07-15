Shenoy Nagar skating park: give the garden hoe more work

A mention of Shenoy Nagar skating park should spark a gleam of recognition in the eyes of those living light years removed from it. And it draws people from even distant geographies for its well-maintained sporting infrastructure. Tennis courts that come complete with coaching, the basketball court, and spaces for other sports, played with nets and goalposts. And of course, the famous skating rink, the first thing a visitor claps their eyes on while entering the park from Pulla Avenue. Intact and kept spic and span, the walkways continue to have ready patrons. That which lines the walkways can bring a frown though. These spaces which sport benches look dishevelled with weeds that seem to have faced little interference from the garden hoe. As visitors do park themselves on the benches, the weedy overgrowth would be taking away from the overall positive user experience at the park.

