GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shenoy Nagar skating park: give the garden hoe more work

Published - July 15, 2024 10:28 am IST

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick
These images were taken on July 10, 2024

These images were taken on July 10, 2024 | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

A mention of Shenoy Nagar skating park should spark a gleam of recognition in the eyes of those living light years removed from it. And it draws people from even distant geographies for its well-maintained sporting infrastructure. Tennis courts that come complete with coaching, the basketball court, and spaces for other sports, played with nets and goalposts. And of course, the famous skating rink, the first thing a visitor claps their eyes on while entering the park from Pulla Avenue. Intact and kept spic and span, the walkways continue to have ready patrons. That which lines the walkways can bring a frown though. These spaces which sport benches look dishevelled with weeds that seem to have faced little interference from the garden hoe. As visitors do park themselves on the benches, the weedy overgrowth would be taking away from the overall positive user experience at the park.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.