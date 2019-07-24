Sharpen your shooting skills at this Chennai firing range

‘There’s a hole in my soul’— the target card seems to screech the Aerosmith anthem as it races towards me on the target trolley. I pull it off and hold it up. Light pours in through the heart of the target. After firing nearly 10 pellets, I seem to have hit bullseye. The grouping of holes on the right of the target indicates a not-too-perfect shooting stance. For nearly 30 minutes, one of the volunteer coaches has been guiding me on when to breathe and when to stop; gently squeeze not press the trigger. It’s a lesson in patience, which is what aiming for gold in shooting is. But I seem to have nearly run out of it by the time I am at the Mission Academy of Shooting Sports (MASS) range.

The GPS indicator turns and twists its way around the bylanes of Anna Nagar; it is like the journey itself has become the destination. MASS is on the second-floor of a new white building accessed by circular stairs that would challenge those of any medieval tower. There is no hum of bullets whizzing or even the sound of distant gunfire. In fact, you can hear birdsong from the mango trees that crowd it.

The shooting range is sound-proofed with glass windows through which non-shooters watch shooters decimate their targets. Painted a pleasant shade of green, the comfortable air-conditioning cools the ISSF-standard, indoor eight-lane shooting range. The three-year-old venture was started by Madhan Singh and his wife, Sheeba primarily to “make shooting an accessible sport”.

Head coach Madhan, who was a competitive hockey player, learnt the nuances of shooting a decade ago. “I come from a family down South who used guns to shoot game. I have been hooked since,” he says.

During weekdays, MASS’s 10-metre range is filled with children, adults and veterans who kit themselves out in jackets and pick up one of the two weapons — 10m air rifle (2 kilogram) or the 10m air pistol (1.5 kilogram) — it offers to train people in Olympic-level events. This weekend, trainees from the academy are headed to Coimbatore to participate in a qualifier that will conclude with the Nationals later in the year. Over the years, 12 of them have qualified for the Nationals.

The shooters line up in front of their targets, some wearing eye and ear protection. Their rifles are in the breech open position and they begin to load the lead pellets into the barrel, one at a time. When they are ready, they thrust their hips out, rest their elbows on it, making it a reliable gun platform. And then, the shooters lock themselves into an alternative world, and like Arjuna have an eye only for the target.

The targets differ for the rifle and pistol. The first is smaller, the second larger, as the fields call for differing ranges of accuracy. Some are competent enough to fire with a peep sight rifle that has grander apertures.

When I head back on Sunday, which is when the range is open to the public, I am guided by a UPSC aspirant and a banker who train here. I do the alpha-female stance — torso turned towards the target, feet apart, butt of the Precihole rifle wedged above my armpit, cheek resting on the stock, hands clasped around it and finger on the trigger.

“Hold your breath, but not for long,” says one, while the other loads the pellet. He stands behind me and tells me the barrel is moving in a gentle circle because I am focussing for too long. It is like a tight-rope walk. Wait for a second more and you lose the edge and end up firing outside the target — a metallic ping that signifies your aim is off. For a sport where winners are decided by a matter of millimetres, fitness is prime. My shoulders are screaming in pain — it is as if a sniper has taken out my back. My ladylike wrists have to be strengthened by push-ups, I am told.

When I try the air pistol, I feel like classic 007, but when the target comes back I am more likely to be fired by ‘M’. More shots have peppered the outer rings. But there is one that has hit dead-centre. I feel a rush of adrenaline; like I am standing on a podium somewhere, in a burst of glory.

Mission Academy of Shooting Sports is at 18/1, 10th Main Road, 2nd Street, AE Block, Anna Nagar. Open to the public on Sundays after 4.30 pm. ₹250 for 20 pellets. For details, call 9884991517.

In this column, we hunt for adrenaline-filled activities in and around Chennai