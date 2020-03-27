Sharp spike in home quarantine numbers, hits 24,000

In the last two days, the number of persons under home quarantine has seen a massive increase.

From the 3,000 people who were home quarantined before the lockdown, the Chennai Corporation has now put nearly 24,000 in home quarantine, in the first two days itself.

“We have increased the number of people in home quarantine. The number has increased from 3,000 to 24,000. Doctors have been posted to monitor such persons in home quarantine,” said a senior official.

“We have also warned people that those who violate home quarantine norms would be taken to Corporation facilities. The police have also been directed to register FIRs against people who have violated home quarantine norms,” the official added.

The Corporation will also start distributing temporary passes for private suppliers of essential commodities and private personnel carrying out essential services in the city. The decision to issue passes for the personnel was taken after the police refused permission for several e-commerce workers to be on the move for delivery of essential services.

Officials of major e-commerce companies such as Amazon met senior officials on Friday to get passes for their workers who play a key role in the delivery of essential services.

“All 15 zonal offices in the city will start distributing passes for workers of e-comerce companies like Amazon. However, the number of passes will be restricted to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said an official.

Many residents in various parts of the city have started relying on such personnel for the delivery of essential services, such as medicine, food and household items, after the civic body started taking stringent measures to contain COVID-19.

The Corporation has started disinfecting the city, spraying chemical solutions using vehicles and drones. According to estimates, over 25% of the city has been disinfected.

The Corporation is expected to complete disinfection operations in 18 lakh residential properties and six lakh commercial properties, in various parts of the city, in a few days.

The civic body will supply personal protective equipment for 900 more workers, in wards such as Royapuram, Tondiarpet, Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Alandur and Valasaravakkam. Each zone will get 100 equipment. The civic body has already supplied personal protective equipment to 1,200 workers.