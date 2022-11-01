Sharp showers leave many areas in Chennai flooded as northeast monsoon picks up momentum 

Teams of Corporation workers sent to clear water on several roads; submersible pumps deployed in Nerukundram and Pallavan Nagar; rain disrupts power supply in some areas

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 01, 2022 01:09 IST

The Nungambakkam subway on Nelson Manickam Road flooded after heavy rain in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN
Office-goers and students had a tough time on Arcot Road in Kodambakkam. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Waterlogging was reported from several areas on Monday when sharp showers lashed the city as northeast monsoon gathered momentum.

As many as 61 complaints about waterlogging were received from residents by Monday evening and 41 of them were resolved. Most of the complaints were from zones such as Perungudi.

Water stagnation was reported on stretches such as Bharathi Salai, G.P. Road, Arunachalam Road and under the Anna flyover near Horticulture Department premises.

Teams of Corporation workers were deployed on Bharathi Salai and they cleared the stagnant water after one hour. Submersible motors were deployed in Nerkundram, Pallavan Nagar, and Pillaiyar Koil Street to bale out water. Power outage was reported in several areas, including Prithvi Avenue 2nd Street, Abhirampuram.

No waterlogging

No water stagnation was reported in Parangusapuram, 18th Avenue Ashok Nagar and Vembuliamman Koil Street where storm-water drains are under construction. Ripon Buildings did not see water stagnation on Monday.

While the heavy rain is yet to cause any serious flooding in Velachery because of preparatory work, the incomplete construction of a portion of the channel flowing from the Velachery lake to the three-vent culvert linked to the Pallikaranai marshland is posing threat of flood in Vijaynagar, Ram Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar and Muruganagar. There was no water stagnation in some of the vulnerable areas such as Kannan Roundtana. In MMDA Colony, Choolaimedu and Chintadripet, waterlogging was reported.

The Corporation has urged people to call 1913 to report water stagnation.

