Sharp showers lash city

Sudden showers lashed many parts of the city on Thursday evening, bringing relief from the relatively warm weather during the day.

Several areas in and around the city, including Vandalur, Porur, Velachery, Ashok Nagar and Avadi, received sharp spells for nearly an hour in the evening. Some localities experienced gusty winds as well.

N. Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said that a trough was running from Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu, extending up to 900 m above mean sea level. This weather system and convective activity led to thundershowers in many areas.

However, dry weather may return to Chennai from Friday. A change in wind direction from the present south easterlies to easterly winds will help keep day temperatures close to normal in the city, he said.

Temperature to soar

There are chances of rain in one or two places in south coastal Tamil Nadu. Temperature is set to soar in places in interior parts of the State, as cool easterly winds may not penetrate to that extent, Mr. Puviarasan added.

The Meteorological Department forecast a generally cloudy sky and day temperature around 35 degrees Celsius on Friday.