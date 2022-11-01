Sharp showers in coastal districts as northeast monsoon picks up momentum

Holiday declared for schools on Nov. 1; IMD has forecast thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places till Nov. 4

An upper air circulation perched in the southwest Bay of Bengal and off the north coast of Sri Lanka, triggered light to moderate rain over the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Monday.

India Meteorological Department’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, which announced the onset of the northeast monsoon on October 29, has forecast heavy to very heavy rain and issued an orange alert for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated locations as well till November 4.

Holiday for schools

A holiday has been declared for all schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu district on November 1 in view of the forecast of heavy rain.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, RMC, Chennai, said the system, which was weak and not likely to strengthen, will bring more rain. Asked about rain for Chennai, he said there was enough moisture content in the atmosphere to bring steady rain.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at a few places in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet districts on Tuesday. Heavy rain has been forecast in Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Namakkal and Tiruchi districts of Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry and Karaikal.

The rainfall for 24 hours ending 8.30 p.m. on Monday in Chennai is: Nungambakkam (23.3 mm), Anna University (8 mm), MRC Nagar (7 mm) and YMCA Nandanam (3 mm). In Tiruvallur district, Villivakkam recorded 12.5 mm and Ennore 2 mm; in Kancheepuram, ACS Medical college recorded 2 mm and Chembarambakkam 0.5 mm and in Chengalpattu district, Chengalpattu town 10.6 mm, Tambaram 2 mm, Tiruporur 16 mm.

Meanwhile, in other parts of the State, Parangipettai recorded 9 mm, Chidambaram 3.5 mm, Pechiparai 17.5 mm, Thirupathisaram 20 mm and Nagercoil 18 mm of rain.

Meanwhile, intermittent rain and cloudy skies brought down the temperature in Chennai city and its surroundings. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 29-30 degree Celsius and 23-24 degree Celsius respectively.

More rain likely

Weather blogger Pradeep John, in a post on Monday evening, said that there was a consensus of the probability of heavy to very heavy rain in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai and Chengalpattu on November 1.

He said that on Monday clouds that were seen fizzling out during the day time, were now getting intense as they were moving to the proximity of the land. Back-to-back circulation were on the cards and every week a low (system) was expected till the end of the month, he added.