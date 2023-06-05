ADVERTISEMENT

Sharp showers bring cheer to people in some parts of Chennai

June 05, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Pallikaranai received 3 cm of rain, Tambaram and Poonamallee about 1 cm, Kancheepuram 4 cm and Tirur in Tiruvallur district recorded 2 cm of rain till 7.30 p.m. on June 5, bringing relief to the residents from the searing heat

The Hindu Bureau

Light rain brought some relief from the summer heat for residents of Vadapalani in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

After reeling under the impact of searing heat in the last few days, people in some parts of Chennai got some relief with sharp showers on the evening of June 5.

While some areas in the city received only mild showers amid blistering heat on Monday, those in suburbs and neighbouring districts had a better share of rain. Pallikaranai received 3 cm of rain, Tambaram and Poonamallee about 1 cm, Kancheepuram 4 cm and Tirur in Tiruvallur district recorded 2 cm of rain till 7.30 p.m. on Monday.

Strong westerlies and late onset of sea breeze had left Chennai sizzling for the past few days. On Monday, the temperature rose to 40.1 degrees Celsius and 40.8 degrees Celsius in the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively. Tiruttani (40.6 degree Celsius), Madurai (40.2 degree Celsius) and Palayankottai (40 degree Celsius) experienced sweltering heat.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that mercury level could rise above 40-42 degree Celsius in isolated pockets of the State on Tuesday. Its forecast said there were chances of light to moderate rain till June 9 at one or two places in Tamil Nadu.

