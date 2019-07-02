Sharp decline in cases against auto drivers

In what may surprise many, the city traffic police on Monday told the Madras High Court that cases booked against autorickshaw drivers for offences such as speeding, rash driving, stop line violation, driving without licence, not using fare meters, refusal to ply, overloading and so on had decreased substantially since 2014.

Filing an affidavit before Justices M.M. Sundresh and M. Nirmal Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic - South) P. Saminathan said that 3,393 cases of overspeeding were booked and a fine of ₹10.21 lakh was collected in 2014, but the figures had reduced gradually over the years to 1,065 cases and fine collection of just ₹3.22 lakh in 2018.

Similarly, the cases booked against autorickshaw drivers for rash driving reduced from 340 in 2014 to 129 in 2018. Cases booked by the police for stop line violation (922), driving without licence (815), not using fare meter (3,453), refusal to ply (19,348) and overloading (5,411) in 2014 had reduced to 592, 650, 438, 671 and 1,607 respectively, in 2018.

Exceptions to the trend

On the other hand, there was a steep rise in number of cases booked against autorickshaw drivers for wearing improper uniform. These numbers had risen from 4,843 in 2014 to 11,140 in 2018 with a corresponding increase in collection of fine for the offence from ₹4.89 lakh to ₹11.29 lakh.

Over all, as against 1.11 lakh cases booked against autorickshaws for various violations and a fine amount of ₹1.5 crore collected towards fine in 2014, only 46,365 cases were booked and fine amount of ₹60.41 lakh was collected in 2018.

Data sheet with respect to cases booked against share autorickshaws was almost similar to regular autorickshaws when it came to individual offences such as overspeeding, rash driving and so on.

The Transport Department filed a separate affidavit stating it had detected 87,712 cases of irregularities since 2013 and collected compounding fee of ₹4.03 crore till June 25 this year.

The affidavits were filed in response to a contempt of court petition filed by activist ‘Traffic’ K.R. Ramaswamy in 2015 against the then Chief Secretary K. Gnanadesikan, Transport Secretary T. Prabakar Rao and Commissioner of Police S. George for allegedly not complying with orders passed by the court in 2014 to take stringent action against violations by auto rickshaws.

After recording the contents of the affidavits filed by the police as well as Transport Department, the judges closed the contempt petition.