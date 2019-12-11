Shark fins worth ₹4.5 lakh seized at Chennai airport

Eight kg of shark fins worth ₹4.5 lakh were seized at the Chennai airport on Monday. One person was detained.

There were intelligence inputs that wildlife or marine products may be smuggled to Singapore on Monday, according to a press release. Basheer Ahmed, 31, was found to be suspiciously walking at the departure hall, with a carton, and he was to travel to Singapore.

After he finished immigration clearance, officials enquired about the contents of the carton, and when he gave evasive answers, the officials opened the box and found something packed in a gunny bag.

They suspected it to be shark fins. Wild Life Crime Control Bureau officials were immediately called in, and they certified it to be processed shark fins.

The fins are in demand for the preparation of a delicacy, the shark fin soup, at many high-end restaurants abroad. The Chinese also consider shark fins a sign of prosperity, the release added.

Export of these fins are prohibited under the Foreign Trade Policy, and therefore it was seized, the release said. Further investigations are on.