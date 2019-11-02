Sharing the ‘table’ with house sparrows

A handful of cooked rice plonked down on a compound wall. Usually, such an offering would draw strident caws of gratitude. Instead, there are chirrups let out by grateful house sparrows.

It is not an unusual meal for the house sparrows found in these parts; not an unusual day either. At Vivekananda Street in Ramalinga Nagar, Vettuvankeni, they are accustomed to generosity of the kind that is cooked and placed on compound and parapet walls. Of course, there are sprinkles of dry grains, said to have been scattered lovingly by the owner of a neighbourhood store that sells essential items. But a few residents display the habit of offering to house sparrows what they have prepared for their table.

“I place cooked rice for birds every day. Crows and house sparrows make the most of it. Sometimes, pigeons feed on it,” says R.T. Savithri, a resident.

On the parapet wall of a first-floor house on the opposite side, a few sparrows gather around a similar mound of white.

Taking this scenario as our point of departure, let us find answers to two questions that many people ask about house sparrows.

Question one: Is it alright to offer house sparrows cooked food, especially food with salt content; or is it better to just stick to offering them grains?

Birds are opportunistic feeders. So, birds eating easily-available cooked food is nothing to marvel at.

V. Santharam, ornithologist, points out that it has been reported from Chennai that a woodpecker — a black-rumped flameback — was seen feeding on discarded lunch.

“I have myself seen many red-vented bulbuls and yellow-billed babblers feeding on cooked food. So, the more pertinent question should be: Is having cooked food really beneficial for birds, and in this case, house sparrows? Answering it slightly differently, salt or too much of it is not good for us, and that should be applied to birds as well. In nature, birds will get whatever salts they need in the food they find naturally. When food with high salt content is eaten regularly, it may not be good in the long run. So, it is better to offer house sparrows grains instead of cooked food. If they are not adequately feeding on grains, these birds may be missing out on essential nutrients.”

House sparrows feed on cooked food placed on the parapet wall of a house at Vivekananda Street in Ramalinga Nagar, Vettuvanken. Photo: Prince Frederick | Photo Credit: Prince Frederick

“Food sources” are also linked to species competition. One of the most-asked questions among residents of high-rise apartments: “How can we sustain a house-sparrow population despite pigeons colonising the nooks in our complex?”

Sometime ago, this writer found residents of an apartment complex on Thalambur Road in Navallur posing this question.

The house sparrows had appeared out of what looked like nowhere, and kept visiting the complex. However, a couple of residents felt the presence of pigeons prevented these house sparrows from nesting extensively in the nooks around the complex. They were feeding the house sparrows with grains, and so were probably indirectly encouraging the granivorous pigeons to stay put at the complex.

Hopeland P., an independent wildlife researcher, says there is more to feeding birds than meets the eye. “When we feed house sparrows, we may feel happy about what we have done. However, when we feed birds, we shape how they get distributed. The dominant species can drive out other species from a place due to availability of easy food. And house sparrows being anything but dominant, they will usually suffer on account of this equation. The better thing to do would be to focus on building the right ecosystem, which includes ensuring there are sufficient trees and letting the matter rest at that.”

Hopeland’s observation makes a lot of ecological sense, but it also has to to be borne in mind that the grains residents sprinkle around, are often a major factor keeping house sparrows in a space. As their very name suggests, house sparrows are birds of the home and hearth, and in the past, they would freely help themselves to grains that spilled out of sacks at home.

So, given that we are now focussed on increasing house sparrow populations in urban spaces and offering grains helps this cause, we should probably continue doing so, but in a manner that does not lead to the kind of species competition where one species ends up a loser.