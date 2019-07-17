Chennai

Share autorickshaws bridge the gap

The dip in the occupancy ratio in MTC has brought out the stark reality of share autos providing last-mile connectivity at an economical rate in various parts of the city.

Despite the complaints that the share autos are cramped, unauthorised and pose risky travel, commuters, particularly in the outskirts of the city, prefer them for various reasons. Their ready availability, hop-on, hop-off facility and the low charges make them attractive.

Cheaper rates

T. Sadagopan, a consumer activist, said several residential localities have mushroomed in and around Avadi and Ambattur. After the bus fare hike, travelling in share autos has become cheaper.

Giving a list of routes such as Avadi to Pattabhiram, Thinnanur to Periyapalayam and Karayanchavadi to Avadi, he said the share autos charge a flat rate of ₹10 to ₹15 whereas in buses the fares are anywhere between ₹20 to ₹35.

Safer travel

Mr. Sadagopan wanted the State government to privatise some routes for small buses which could be safer and also help provide bus facility in several outskirts.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2019

