Shankar to give ₹1 crore as compensation for mishap

Chennai

29 February 2020 01:17 IST

Director says he’s still recovering from the trauma caused by the accident on Indian 2 set

After a close shave in the recent mishap on the sets of Indian 2, director Shankar on Friday said that he was “still trying to recover from the shock, pain and trauma caused by the unfortunate accident”.

He said that he would be giving ₹1 crore as compensation to families of the three who were killed and to those injured in the accident involving a crane at EVP Film City, on the outskirts of Chennai.

Speaking about the mishap in which his assistant director was killed, Shankar said: “The death of Krishna, who joined my team as an assistant director just a month ago, has completely shaken me. Within a few days, Krishna had understood the magnitude of this huge project and excelled in his work.”

He spoke about production boy Madhu and Chandran from the art department — the other two who were killed. “I was heartbroken to see Madhu at the mortuary; he always stood beside me at the spot and served whatever I asked for, immediately. Knowing that there was work for a month on the sets of Indian 2, Chandran had voluntarily come forward with a lot of interest. When I came to know about his death, I was deeply pained,” he said.

Mr. Shankar said that the accident had taken place despite the film crew taking several precautions and safety measures.