Shankar Jiwal takes over as the head of Tamil Nadu Police

June 30, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal on Friday took over as the head of the Tamil Nadu Police.

At the police headquarters, he was given a guard of honour by the Armed Police. He was received by the outgoing DGP, C. Sylendra Babu, who retired on Friday. Mr. Babu gave his chair to Mr. Jiwal, who signed some papers.

Talking to mediapersons later, Mr. Jiwal said the drives against drugs, rowdies and illicit liquor would continue. “Law and order in the State is maintained well. To make it better, we will introduce technological innovation and increase the manpower,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will make efforts to improve the police-public relations... We are going to fine-tune reception desks established at police stations with the aim of receiving members of the public and handling them properly,” he said.

Mr. Jiwal said his main task was the welfare of personnel. He said he would improve the system for granting leave, medical benefits and residential accommodation. “We will attempt to reduce road accidents by identifying hot spots. The fatalities in road accidents have come down in the last two years. Through consistent efforts, we will try to reduce the fatalities and road accidents further,” he said.

Mr. Jiwal was born in Almora, Uttarakhand, in 1965. He has a degree in mechanical engineering. A 1990-batch officer of the IPS, he was posted as the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner in May 2021. Mr. Jiwal has also served as ADGP, Armed Police, Chennai, and the Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi. While he was the Inspector-General of Police, Internal Security, he was instrumental in establishing the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit and modernising the technical surveillance capabilities of the State’s intelligence machinery.

‘Done my job’

Mr. Babu took part at a farewell parade at the Rajarathinam Stadium.

In his farewell speech, he said, “I have trained a few outstanding leaders; that is my largest contribution to the police department. I have done my duty and I bid adieu to the department.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.