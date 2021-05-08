Shankar Jiwal is Chennai Police Commissioner

CHENNAI:

08 May 2021 01:26 IST

Davidson Devasirvatham made Chief of Intelligence

Hours after the newly-elected Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam returned to power, the State Government on Friday, March 7, 2021, issued transfer orders and postings of some senior IPS officers.

Shankar Jiwal, a 1990-batch IPS officer, was posted as the new Chennai Police Commissioner replacing Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal. Mr. Jiwal, presently ADGP, Armed Police, Chennai, was earlier heading the Special Task Force (STF) for the last six years, headquartered at Sathyamangalam in Erode district.

While serving as Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, he introduced e-challans, integrated traffic management system and locked houses, monitoring through SMS there. As IGP, Internal Security, he was intrumental in establishing the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit and modernising the technical surveillance capability of the State’s intelligence units.

Advertising

Advertising

During 2004-2006, while serving as the South Zonal Director, Narcotics Control Bureau, he was credited with making the largest seizure of heroin in the country. Mr. Jiwal was conferred with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2019.

In his 10-month tenure as Police Commissioner Mr. Aggarwal implemented a few innovative public outreach schemes and police welfare measures. While sharing the contact numbers of night rounds officers across the city enabling residents to call them in need, he kept the public grievance system on through the pandemic via video-conferencing.

Davidson intel chief

Additional Director-General of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham, a 1995 batch IPS officer, was on Friday posted as the new chief of State intelligence that comprises the Special Branch, Security Branch, ‘Q’ Branch and a couple of other sensitive establishments of the Tamil Nadu police.

Presently the Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore city, Mr. Davidson has had a brief stint as chief of intelligence in the rank of Inspector-General of Police in 2015 and Superintendent of Police of the 'Q' Branch CID which monitors the activities of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam and Left Wing extremists in the State.

Mr. Davidson has earlier served as Commissioner of Police, Madurai, Inspector-General of Police (Administration), IGP (West Zone), South Zonal Director, Narcotics Control Bureau and was also deployed to the United Nations Peace Keeping Mission in Kosovo. He was conferred with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in January this year. He replaces Inspector-General of Police C. Easwaramoorthy.

ADGP (L&O)

P. Thamarai Kannan ADGP (Welfare) was posted as the ADGP (Law & Order). Mr Kannan served in Chennai Police as Additional Commissioner of Police when the sensational bank robberies took place in 2012. A special team directly supervised by the then Police Commissioner J.K Tripathy and Mr. Kannan investigated the case. Five suspects of the north-Indian gang were shot dead in an encounter in Velachery. He replaces ADGP K. Jayanth Murali.