Shankar Jiwal discharged

CHENNAI

18 October 2021 03:27 IST

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal was discharged from hospital on Sunday after three days of treatment for chest pain.

Mr. Jiwal complained of chest pain on Thursday afternoon, and was immediately admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greames Road. His condition was stable after treatment.

On Sunday, he was discharged and was greeted by police officers. He will resume regular work soon.

