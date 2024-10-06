Shakespeare ‘visits’ Avvai Home in Adyar

The Shakespeare Millennium Club recently organised a Carnival (its first ever) for about 100 children from the Avvai Home, the Fathima Home and the Anjuman Himmayat Home at Avvai Home in Adyar.

The Arabian Huts went up, the Bubble House and the Bouncing Castle were in place, the Horse drawn Carriage stood ready to give the children joy rides, the Turkish Ice-cream man was all set to exhibit his talent of dodging the grasp of the expectant children, the Chocolate Fountain was oozing delicious Chocolate in which the Children could dip their Wafers to their hearts’ content, the Popcorn machine warmed up to serve both candied and salted Popcorn, and then there was a spread of Bun, Butter, Jam, Samosas, Jilebi, Packets of Lays chips, Frooti and of course Bisleri water, says a press release from the Club.

This fun and frolic filled event included a high quality knowledge module in the form of 2x3 ft, mounted posters of Shakespearean and fairy tale characters with apt and long standing quotes. In addition, an innovative Quiz programme was conducted in which the answers to questions coincided with numbers allotted to each child. For instance, how many completed plays did Shakespeare write was asked when the number 37 was called and the children were encouraged to look at their number if they did not know the answer. When the child read out the number the whole audience repeated the answer, thereby getting the fact unobtrusively etched on their minds, the release adds.

The Carnival was inaugurated by Ms. V. Susheela, Director of Avvai Home, and presided over by Mr. V. Selvaraj, IAS, (retd.), and graced by Dr. Kalyani Anbuchelvan.

The Carnival was made possible by the club members and well wishers the main of whom are Swapna Sridharan, MD, PRICE, for the horse carriage, Bubble House, Bouncing Castle, Turkish Icecream and the Chocolate Fountain, and Dr. Samundi Sankari, Chairman Surshti Hospitals, who gave a goody bag with a writing pad, a pencilbox with pen, rubber, sharpener and ruler and a box of Crayons to each child, says the release.

